MG Hector Black Storm edition SUV launched at 21.24 lakh. Check what is new

MG Motor has launched the Black Storm edition of its flagship SUV Hector today (April 10). The carmaker has introduced the all-black iteration of its best-selling model in India at an introductory starting price of ₹21.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant is based on the Sharp Pro trim of the SUV and will be available in five, six and seven seat configurations. The price of the Black Storm edition goes up to 22.75 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive variant of the SUV.

The Hector Black Storm is the third special edition model from the carmaker in India. MG Motor had earlier launched the Black Storm edition of Astor and Gloster SUVs. The Black Storm editions are essentially the all-black versions of MG Motor's popular models. The Hector Black Storm comes with a host of cosmetic changes on the outside as well as the interiors. Most of these updates are similar to the ones received by other Black Storm editions from the carmaker.

MG Hector Black Storm: Exterior

As the name of the variant suggests, the Hector Black Storm edition comes with an all-black exterior accentuated by red highlights at places to make it look sportier. The SUV sheds most of the chrome highlights and gets dark chrome brand logos instead along with dark chrome Argyle-inspired diamond mesh front grille, dark chrome inserts on the skid plates, dark chrome tailgate and dark chrome finish in the claddings. The headlight units get black bezels while the connected taillights also get smoked effect. The SUV also gets glossy black door garnish and black finish roof rails. The exterior of the SUV gets the Starry Black body colour which is used in other Blackstorm edition models from the carmaker. The headlight casing and ORVMs get red accents while the 18-inch alloy wheels gets red brake calipers.

MG Hector Black Storm: Interior and features

The interior of the Hector Black Storm has also been updated with an all-black theme like other black edition SUVs. The SUV gets black theme interior complemented by gun metal accents. The dashboard and the centre console get gun metal grey treatment, new all-black leather upholstery, Black Storm embossed on front headrests and leather-wrapped steering wheel with a gun metal finish.

The Hector SUV is offered with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, the largest in the segment, besides other features like a 7.0-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, seat ventilation, powered driver seat and more. In terms of safety features, Hector Black Storm also gets ADAS technology, 360 degree camera, six airbags and auto turn indicator which was introduced in the facelift version.

MG Hector Blackstorm: Engine, transmission

Under the hood, the SUV will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel unit. The petrol variant comes mated to the six-speed CVT gearbox while the diesel unit is available with a six-speed manual manual gearbox. The petrol engine can churn out 142 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant can generate 170 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

MG Hector Blackstorm: Price

The price of the standard versions of Hector SUV start from ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in five trims and 18 variants besides the Black Storm edition. MG recently introduced two new variants of the Hector SUV. The Shine Pro and Select Pro variants are positioned in the mid-level of the portfolio and come with enhancing options. The price of the standard version of Hector goes up to to ₹22.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Savvy Pro variant. At ₹22.75 lakh (ex-showroom), the price of the Hector Black Storm edition is around ₹60,000 more than the top-spec version.

