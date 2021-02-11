MG Motor India is having a busy week. After driving in the new ZS EV with a better battery pack and enhanced range, the company is all set to launch Hector 2021 on Thursday. The Hector was the company's debut product in the country when it came calling in 2019 and while it has added several other products to its portfolio here, it is the Hector that forms the core of its foray into the Indian market.

Hector is often credited for having laid a base for MG here in India. The SUV has found many takers and the carmaker would be hoping to build on the popularity with the 2021 edition.

MG Hector 2021 has several updated to watch out for. The most notable among these may well be an updated infotainment system that now supports Hinglish voice commands. This means that one can speak in Hindi to issue commands for functionalities like opening the sunroof, adjusting temperature, for navigation, and more.

The seats inside the new Hector have also been made more plush with added cushioning and bolstering. This could be good news for those who may be frequent long-distance drivers or passengers. There are two cabin colour options that will be made available - an all-black hue and a dual-tone shade.

The changes on the outside include a reworked front grille that is similar to what is seen on newer MG models. The skid plate is in grey colour while the reflector connecting the tail lights have been exchanged for a shony black strip.

The new MG now sits on 18-inch wheels and looks better proportioned than before.

Mechanically speaking, the new Hector will get a CVT gearbox but the DCT transmission option is likely to be carried forward as well.

Expect the new MG Hector 2021 to start at around ₹13 lakh and top out at around ₹19 lakh.