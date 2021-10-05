MG Astor vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Specs shootout

SUVs have been becoming the hot choice for Indian car buyers for quite some time. It's not just the Indian market, but the whole world. The SUV segment is witnessing an influx of new vehicles across different body sizes like compact SUVs, midsize SUVs, three-row seaters, luxury SUVs.

(Also Read: MG Motor Astor track test review: Mid-size SUV with big-size ambitions)

The mid-size SUV segment in the Indian market is becoming increasingly competitive with the influx of new models such as MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. These mid-size SUVs come with a fresh design language, a host of modern features, connectivity functions etc.

This segment was so far being dominated by the models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos. Now, with the arrival of MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, this space is going to be highly competitive.

Here, we will take a spec-sheet based comparative look at MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

MG Astor vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Design

MG Astor comes with fresh styling, that matches with other contemporary MG models such as Hector, Gloster etc. The rounding front grille, sharp headlamps, LED daytime running lights, sporty looking alloy wheels, sleek and sharp taillights etc.

Skoda Kushaq on the other hand looks premium with its design that has been inspired by the brand's contemporary styling philosophy, inspired by Bavarian crystals. The car gets bold looking butterfly grille, sharp headlamps with projector units and LED daytime running lights. Also, it comes with muscular cladding, sporty alloys and LED taillights.

Volkswagen Taigun on the other hand also looks identical to the other contemporary VW SUVs. The SUV appears muscular and bold with its overall appearance.

MG Astor vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Dimension

Dimensionally, MG Astor measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height. It also comes with 2,585 mm of wheelbase. Skoda Kodiaq on the other hand has a length of 4,225 mm, 1,760 mm of width and 1,612 mm of height. It has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. Volkswagen Taigun measures 4,221 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width, 1,612 mm in height and it also has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

MG Astor Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Length 4,323 mm 4,225 mm 4,221 mm Width 1,809 mm 1,760 mm 1,760 mm height 1,650 mm 1,612 mm 1,612 mm Wheelbase 2,585 mm 2,651 mm 2,651 mm

MG Astor clearly is longer, wider and taller than its two other rivals. However, the MG Astor SUV comes with a shorter wheelbase.

MG Astor vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Specifications

MG Astor comes available in two different engine options. There is a 1.5-litre petrol engine available with a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT as an option. This engine is capable of churning out 110 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm.

There is a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine on offer clubbed with a six-speed automatic transmission. This engine is capable of pumping out 140 PS of power and 220 Nm of torque.

Skoda Kushaq is available with two different petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre motor is capable of generating 115 PS of power. This engine is available with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options.

The other 1.5-litre petrol motor is also available with both six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox options. It is capable of generating 150 PS of power output.

Volkswagen Taigun SUV too is available with two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor is available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed automatic unit available as well. This engine is good to produce 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque.

The other engine is a 1.5-litre motor that is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. There is a seven-speed DSG automatic unit on offer as well. This belts out 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

MG Astor Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Engine 1.5L / 1.4L 1.0L TSI / 1.5L TSI 1.0L TSI / 1.5L TSI Transmission 5MT, CVT, 6 AT 6 MT, 6 AT, 7 AT (1.5L TSI only) 6 MT, 6 AT, 7 AT (1.5L TSI only) Maximum power 110 PS / 140 PS 115 PS / 150 PS 115 PS / 150 PS Maximum torque 144 Nm / 220 Nm 178 Nm / 250 Nm 178 Nm / 250 Nm

Clearly, the MG Astor comes with lesser power and torque output than its two other rivals. The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun share the same engine and transmission system. The power and torque output of these two mid-size SUVs from Volkswagebn group too are same.