Hector to Astor: MG Motor cars with big discounts till December

MG Motor is offering year-end discounts on its models till December 31
MG Motor is offering benefits go up to ₹1.50 lakh across all models it sells in India
Gloster and Astor get the biggest discount with additional exchange benefit worth ₹50,000
ZS EV, MG Motor's first electric vehicle in India, is also available with equal benefits
The new Hector, MG Motor's best-selling car, also gets up to ₹one lakh discount
The benefits on MG Hector also include exchange bonus worth ₹50,000
MG is also offering discount on the Comet EV, its latest electric car
India's most affordable EV is now more pocket-friendly with discount of ₹65,000
The discount on MG Motor cars come ahead of impending price hike from January