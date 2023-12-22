Hector to Astor: MG Motor cars with big discounts till December

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 22, 2023

MG Motor is offering year-end discounts on its models till December 31

MG Motor is offering benefits go up to 1.50 lakh across all models it sells in India

Gloster and Astor get the biggest discount with additional exchange benefit worth 50,000

ZS EV, MG Motor's first electric vehicle in India, is also available with equal benefits

 Check product page

The new Hector, MG Motor's best-selling car, also gets up to one lakh discount

The benefits on MG Hector also include exchange bonus worth 50,000

MG is also offering discount on the Comet EV, its latest electric car

India's most affordable EV is now more pocket-friendly with discount of 65,000

The discount on MG Motor cars come ahead of impending price hike from January
Planning to buy a new Honda car? Check out how much you can save in December before price hike
Click Here