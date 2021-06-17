Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 Launch Edition unveiled in India at 2.17 crore

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday drove in the fully-loaded S-Class 2021 Launch Edition - based on the AMG Line trim - in India at ₹2.17 crore for the diesel and ₹2.19 crore for the petrol model (ex showroom prices). The 2021 S-Class in lower trims will be launched in the country at a later date.

The latest S-Class was showcased to the world in September of 2020 and Mercedes-Benz India seems have wasted very little time to bring the luxury sedan to the market here. There is much that the S-Class has always stood for and in its latest version, it could remain the main star of the product lineup despite a growing preference for SUVs.

The S-Class Launch Edition has several highlights to boast of. Looking at getting the attention of a niche segment of luxury car buyers, it not only has to compete with its direct rivals like the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series but also contend with ultra luxury SUVs in the market currently.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 exterior highlights:

The S-Class Launch Edition boasts the sporty AMG Line exteriors and interiors with 20-inch alloys – a first time on the S-Class in India. The door handles are blended to the body of the car and electrically extend and retracted when a passenger approaches.

(Check out more pics of S-Class 2021 here)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 engine, transmission and colour details:

The S-Class S 400d engine has 330 hp on offer and 700 Nm of peak torque while the S 450 petrol motor puts out 367 hp and has 500 Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a 9G Tronic transmission set up.

Specification sheet for the new S-Class from Mercedes.

The S-Class will be offered in five colour choices which include White, Black, Blue, Red and Green.

Mercedes S-Class 2021 once again comes with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Colours and variants, although important, won't be enough to attract buyers. Much would also depend on factors such as space, comfort and features.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 dimensions:

The long-wheelbase S-Class is now longer by 34 mm, wider by 22 mm, and taller by 12 mm. The increase of 51 mm in wheelbase promises more space for rear-seat passengers. It is also one of the most aerodynamic cars with a Cd value of 0.22

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 feature highlights:

In terms of features, the 2021 S-Class gets a 12.8-inch main infotainment unit and a 12.3-inch driver display. The latest MBUX system too makes its way in the sedan while there is 320GB of storage and 16GB RAM, with Over-The-Air updates to be provided.

The portrait layout of the main infotainment display unit adds to the classy appeal of the new S-Class.

Two upholstery fits - Macchiato beige and Sienna brown nappa leather - seek to up the quotient of opulence while Burmester 4D surround sound system, 64 colour active ambient lighting, massage seats at front and rear, leg-rest for rear passenger, tablet in the central armrest at the back - among others - are also present.

(Also read: Mercedes S-Class 2021 - Home theater on wheels)

Feature list inside the new S-Class includes seat belt buckle illumination, neck warmer, all-new instrument cluster and more.

It is because the Launch Edition of S-Class 2021 is being brought to India via the CBU route, 150 units have been made available in the first batch and Mercedes says more than half of these have already been booked.