Mercedes-Benz EQXX concept EV achieves 1,000 kms range on single charge

Mercedes had unveiled the Vision EQXX prototype in January this year. It boasts of a 1,000 km-range with a battery half the volume of its flagship EQS model.

Mercedes-Benz EQXX concept electric vehicle has achieved a major milestone, The EV concept recently drove for 1,000 kms on single charge, establishing the German carmaker's claim about its massive range. Mercedes conducted a successful test drive of its EQXX prototype vehicle over more than 1,000 km from Sindelfingen in Germany to the Cote d'Azur recently.

The Mercedes EQXX concept electric car that was used for the test run spent 8.7 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 kms on its 11-and-a-half hour drive to France. Mercedes-Benz said the EV was about twice as efficient as other Mercedes models and Tesla's Model S 60.

Markus Schaefer, CTO at Mercedes-Benz, said that the efficient design of the EQXX concept EV was key to maximising the electric car's range. The German carmaker aims to produce electric cars consuming as little as 10 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 kms, which is one-third more efficient than the current average for electric cars. "First we optimise efficiency, and then we can see how many battery modules we put in the car," Schaefer said.

Mercedes had unveiled the Vision EQXX prototype in January this year. It boasts of a 1,000 km-range with a battery half the volume of its flagship EQS model. The design is a next-generation design that is significantly different from the current Mercedes-Benz. Lightweight materials such as magnesium wheels and doors are made of CFRP, and the vehicle weight is 1,750 kgs. The battery uses 900V technology, but the size is 50 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than the EQS 450+ battery. The roof has ultra-thin solar panels that can travel 25 kms on its own.

EQS electric sedan has the highest range among all Mercedes electric vehicles on offer in the market as of yet. It is followed by Tesla Model S Long Range with up to 652 kms of range on single charge.

Carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Nio are locked in a race to produce electric cars with higher range in an effort to nullify consumer anxiety over range and lack of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

First Published Date: