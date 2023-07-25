Mercedes-Benz teases entry-level concept car, to debut at IAA Munich. Know more

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new concept car that will preview an entry-level luxury model from the German brand. Ahead of its unveiling at the 2023 IAA Mobility auto show in Munich Germany. The upcoming entry-level luxury sedan is expected to play a key role in the brand's overhauled product portfolio, as it hinted in 2022. Mercedes-Benz is aiming to split its product portfolio into three categories and the upcoming model derived from this concept will be positioned in the base segment Entry Luxury, with the other two segments being Core Luxury and Top-End Luxury. In a nutshell, upon launch, this concept sedan previews what is going to be the entry point for the brand's lineup.

The concept sedan teased by the German luxury car brand looks similar to the silhouette of the vehicle the company teased in 2022. However, the new image looks a bit more revealing in certain aspects. It reveals the sleek greenhouse area, shorter rear deck and white accents across the exterior. The sleek crease running from the back of the headlamps to the taillights through the side profile and the nicely curved coupe-like roofline too are visible in the teaser image. The side-view mirrors attached to the A-pillar are also visible in the image. Interestingly, the teaser image doesn't show door handles. However, the overall design of the concept doesn't stray too far from the automaker's current styling philosophy.

Despite revealing the teaser image, Mercedes-Benz has not provided any details about the concept. Expect it to ride on the MMA platform and it could debut in 2024 in production guise after being unveiled at the IAA Munich this year in early September. Also, with the automaker thriving for full electrification, the sedan could come as an electrified model as well. However, we don't know the extent of electrification for this sedan. Interestingly, the MMA platform can accommodate internal combustion engines as well as electric powertrains also.

Speaking about 2023 IAA Munich and Mercedes-Benz's exhibits at the event, expect the car brand to showcase its future electric vehicle strategy. The company will uncover the all-new E-Class All Terrain at the event, which will share powertrains and styling details with the rest of the model lineup. Other exhibits at the event would include Vision EQXX and Vision One-Eleven.

