MG draws inspiration from land speed record car for new concept. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2024, 06:26 AM
The MG EXE181 hypercar concept is a single-seater EV featuring an ultra-aerodynamic body and quad electric motors.
MG
MG EXE181 is equipped with four electric motors and can reach from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 1.9 seconds
MG
MG EXE181 is equipped with four electric motors and can reach from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 1.9 seconds

When the MG Cyberster made its debut, it took the world by storm. It was the sportiest and arguably the coolest vehicle ever to come out of the MG stable. However, the SAIC-owned company took the game a notch higher with the unveiling of the EXE181 hypercar concept for the Beijing Auto Show.

The EXE181 hypercar concept from MG is a single-seater EV with an ultra-aerodynamic body and quad electric motors, achieving a 0-100 kmph in a claimed time of 1.9 seconds. Drawing inspiration from the MG EX181 of 1959, it features a capsule-shaped cockpit, futuristic design elements, and active aerodynamic flaps. MG claims that the design results in an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.181cd.

Its front end features a transparent material, revealing the monocoque structure and suspension. Meanwhile, the driver's seat dominates, accompanied by a yoke-shaped steering wheel with an integrated touchscreen for added functionality.

Also Read : As MG Motor plans to launch new models, 5 cars we would like to see in India

Unlike its ancestor, which was powered by a supercharged 1.5-liter engine, the MG EXE181 is equipped with four electric motors, however the specific details about the combined output have not been disclosed. The production-spec Rimac Nevera completed the same sprint in a record-breaking 1.81 seconds, providing a benchmark for the EXE181's performance.

While the top speed of the concept remains undisclosed, hints from SAIC MG's social media and the presence of parachute brakes suggest a potential speed record attempt, reminiscent of its predecessor, the MG EX181, which set a high bar in 1959 with a top speed of 410 kmph, driven by racing driver Phil Hill.

More details about the MG EXE181 concept are expected to be revealed at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show later this week, adding to the anticipation surrounding this futuristic hypercar.While MG has not revealed any plans for future production, the futuristic aesthetics and land-speed character of the concept suggest that it will likely remain a design study.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2024, 06:26 AM IST
