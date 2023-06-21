Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the AMG SL-55 roadster in India tomorrow (June 22). Developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach for the first time, the AMG version of the SL 55 Roadster will be the seventh generation of the model. The launch comes close to heel of the German auto giant introduced the AMG E 53 Cabriolet and the fastest production AMG ever - AMG GT 63 S E Performance in India. Mercedes-Benz will drive in the AMG SL-55 roadster through the Completely Built unit (CBU) route to India.

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is already available in the global markets. Under its hood, the Roadster will come equipped with a 4.0-litre-V8-Biturbo engine mated to an AMG speedshift MCT 9G gearbox. The car is capable of churning out 478 hp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. It is also one of the fastest car with a sprint of 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. Equipped with the German carmaker's 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system, the AMG SL-55 Roadster will come with a top speed that is electronically limited to 315 kmph.

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will be offered as a drop-top model with a four-seat setup. Mercedes has replaced the hard-top convertible to a soft-top one to reduce its overall weight by around 20 kgs. It will take about 15 seconds to open the soft-top roof even at speeds of up to 37 kmph. In terms of size, the new generation AMG SL 55 Roadster has grown by 100 mm over the sixth generation model. Mercedes-Benz offers the AMG SL-55 Roadster in eight colour options.

On the inside, the AMG SL-55 Roadster comes with an interior package that includes highlights in nappa leather, such as the seats upholstered featuring elaborate diamond quilting, the centre console including centre armrests, and the hand-stitched AMG Performance Manufaktur steering wheel lining in nappa leather matching the chosen upholstery colour.

In terms of equipment, the Roadster boasts of an 11.9-inch central display along with a 12.3-inch driver's display inside. The model comes with touch control panels of the AMG performance steering wheel and AMG steering wheel buttons to give multiple voice commands to the vehicle.

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will be one of the most expensive models in its lineup in India when launched. Expect the price to be closer to ₹1.75 crore (ex-showroom).

