Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster back on Indian roads

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 23, 2023

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster is available for 2.35 crore (ex-showroom)

The model marks the return of the iconic SL Roadster in its most advanced AMG iteration

It will be sold in India through the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route

It will be built in Germany at the company's factory near Stuttgart

 Check product page

 The two-door convertible is currently in its seventh generation

It gets 4MATIC+ drivetrain, enhancing its high-performance capability

Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine comes mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G auto unit

It can churn out 476 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque

The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds
It can reach a top speed of 295 kmph flat out. For detailed report...
Click Here