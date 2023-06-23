Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster back on Indian roads

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster is available for ₹2.35 crore (ex-showroom)
The model marks the return of the iconic SL Roadster in its most advanced AMG iteration
It will be sold in India through the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route
It will be built in Germany at the company's factory near Stuttgart
The two-door convertible is currently in its seventh generation
It gets 4MATIC+ drivetrain, enhancing its high-performance capability
Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine comes mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G auto unit
It can churn out 476 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque
The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds