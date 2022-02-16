Mercedes-AMG EQE breaks cover, marries electric sportiness to luxury

The German carmaker has expanded the EQE range with two top AMG versions that have standard four-wheel drive and can do 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

After Mercedes-Benz revealed the first all-electric (EV) AMG model EQS earlier last year, the German carmaker has taken the covers off the EQE, its second AMG model in the electric lineup. Mercedes-AMG EQE is part of the German carmaker's performance car offensive for its electric fleet this year.

It is based on Mercedes-Benz's EVA 2 (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform.

The German carmaker has expanded the EQE range with two top AMG versions that have standard four-wheel drive. Offered in EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+ versions, the Mercedes' electric sedan also shares the power as in the E-Class under AMG.

As far as looks are concerned, the Mercedes-AMG EQE gets the AMG-specific black panel grille with vertical chrome struts and integrated Mercedes star with "AMG" lettering at the front. The signature LED headlights are standard with a specific AMG projection when opening and closing the vehicle. The front bumper is painted in the vehicle colour which is contrasted by the front apron which is painted in high-gloss black with chrome inserts.

The AMG side sill panels get high-gloss black treatment. At the rear, the AMG EQE gets larger rear spoiler. Both AMG EQEs stand on light-alloy wheels which are aerodynamically optimised.

(Also see pics of the Mercedes-AMG EQE)

Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG, said, "With two new models, we are expanding our range with purely electrically powered performance vehicles and are thus addressing additional target groups. The EQE 43 4MATIC is the entry-level model for electric Driving Performance from Mercedes-AMG. The EQE 53 4MATIC+, on the other hand, focuses on even more sportiness and greater driving dynamics. And that's not the end of our Future of Driving Performance: After performance hybrids and all-electric AMG derivatives based on EVA2, stand-alone AMG electric vehicles will follow in the not too distant future. These are based on AMG.EA, our new, completely in-house-developed platform."

The cabin of the AMG EQE is full of AMG features like a sporty ambience, AMG seats with individual graphics and special seat covers

The cabin of the AMG EQE is full of luxury as expected. It gets host of AMG features like a sporty ambience, AMG seats with individual graphics and special seat covers in ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfibre and red decorative topstitching. There are also AMG badges on the backrests of the front seats and embossed AMG emblems in the front head restraints.

The AMG EQE 43 4Matic has 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. This helps the AMG EQE to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and a top speed limited to 210 kmph. It has a 90.6 kWh lithium battery pack which returns a range that varies from 462 km to 533 km, depending on driving conditions.

The Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ has 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph. It comes with a range between 444 kms to 518 kms on single charge. With a fast charger, it can add 180 kms of range within 15 minutes.

For those who want even more power, the AMG 53 4Matic+ optionally offers the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which increases the power of the electric motors to 687 horsepower.

First Published Date: