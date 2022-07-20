Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveil today: Live and latest updates
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the first-ever mid-size SUV from Maruti Suzuki and is promising to take the fight to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, among others.
Maruti Suzuki has been a dominant player in the small-car segments with a number of its models continuing to be best-sellers. But India's largest car maker has been slow off the mark when it comes to SUVs. While Brezza is an impressive exception and sells in huge numbers despite many sub-compact SUVs hitting the market in recent years, the S-Cross continues to receive only a lukewarm response. Besides these two models, the company has thus far had no other SUV here, a fact that Maruti Suzuki seeks to now change.
Grand Vitara engine options
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will come with two engine options - 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid system. The former is expected to put out 100 bhp and offer 135 Nm of torque while being mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.
The strong hybrid system will offer a combined output of 115 bhp and will come mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission.
Did you know?
The updated Brezza - launched earlier this year - is the first Maruti Suzuki model to get a sunroof.
The Grand Vitara will now be the first from the company to get a panoramic sunroof.
Grand Vitara to play to the crowds
Maruti Suzuki is promising to equip Grand Vitara with a host of features, some of which are established crowd favourites.
Some of the confirmed highlights on the vehicle includes a panoramic sunroof, Suzuki's AWD system with Sand and Snow modes, large infotainment screen, premium audio system, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, among others.
Maruti Suzuki determined to dominate the SUV game
Speaking to HT Auto last month, company officials had admitted that Maruti Suzuki needs to extend its field of play when it comes to SUVs. “In the non-SUV segment, Maruti's share is 67 per cent but when you look at the overall market share, it has come down to below 50 per cent. Reason primarily is that within SUVs, our market share is less," Shashank Srivastava - Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), had explained. "If we need to achieve our market share, we need to strengthen the our SUV portfolio."
Grand Vitara, the grandest Maruti Suzuki model yet?
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for its biggest launch of the year with the Grand Vitara looking to create in-roads in the lucrative mid-size SUV space.
The competition is massively tough and historically, Maruti Suzuki hasn't fared too well when it comes to large-ish vehicles - remember Kizashi?
But the promise for now is that Grand Vitara will be like no other Maruti Suzuki ever before and also, like no other rival already pulling in the crowds here.