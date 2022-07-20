Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveil today: Live and latest updates

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is all set for its much-awaited unveil today with the company betting big on extending its dominance that has traditionally been in small and compact vehicles only to now in the SUV space. The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki is the first-ever mid-size SUV from Maruti Suzuki and is raring to take the fight to its direct rivals in a lucrative segment that has key players but one that also has more room for the taking.

Maruti Suzuki has been a dominant player in the small-car segments with a number of its models continuing to be best-sellers. But India's largest car maker has been slow off the mark when it comes to SUVs. While Brezza is an impressive exception and sells in huge numbers despite many sub-compact SUVs hitting the market in recent years, the S-Cross continues to receive only a lukewarm response. Besides these two models, the company has thus far had no other SUV here, a fact that Maruti Suzuki seeks to now change.

