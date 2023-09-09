Maruti offers massive discount on WagonR and Swift. Check how much you can save

Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on its Arena models in September ahead of the upcoming festive season across India. India's largest carmaker is offering as many as eight models sold through Arena dealership with discounts and benefits of up to ₹59,000 based on variants one chooses. The benefits offered by the carmaker include cash discounts, exchange bonuses as well as corporate discounts. The Arena chain of dealerships, which mostly sells the small cars from Maruti Suzuki, recently completed its sixth anniversary during which it has sold around 70 lakh cars.

Maruti Suzuki sells nine models through its Arena chain of dealership in India. These cars include the Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga and Eeco. Only the Brezza SUV among these nine is not offered with any discounts. Here is a quick look at how much one can save on each model this month.

Maruti WagonR

Among all the Maruti cars up for discounts in September, the biggest incentives are for those who wants to drive home the WagonR. Maruti Suzuki is offering cash discount of ₹35,000 besides added benefits like exchange bonus worth ₹20,000 and corporate discount of ₹4,000. Maruti is also offering the CNG version of the WagonR with an overall discount of ₹54,000. This includes cash discount of ₹30,000.

Maruti Swift

The Swift hatchback is also up for grabs with an overall discount of ₹55,000. These include cash benefits worth ₹35,000 cash discount, ₹20,000 worth exchange bonus and another ₹5,000 as corporate discount. One should know that these benefits are not applicable on variants of the hatchback. For the ZXi and ZXi +, the cash discount goes down to just ₹25,000. The exchange bonus amount can be reduced to ₹15,000 if the model to be sold is more than seven years old.

Maruti Alto K10

The Alto K10, Maruti's smallest car on offer, is available with big discounts. The car gets overall benefits worth ₹54,000. These includes cash discount of ₹35,000 only on the petrol manual variant, ₹15,000 worth exchange bonus and corporate discount of ₹4,000. The petrol automatic and the CNG versions of the Alto K10 are offered with cash discount worth ₹20,000.

Among other models the Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga and Eeco are available with discounts worth between ₹59,000 and ₹20,000 this month.

