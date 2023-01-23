HT Auto
Maruti Jimny, rival to Thar, reportedly clocks nearly 10,000 bookings in 10 days

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Jimny 4X4 SUV in India soon. If the grand debut at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023 was any hint, the Jimny has drawn a lot of interest among potential buyers already. According to a report by Live Hindustan, Maruti Suzuki has already clocked nearly 10,000 bookings for the SUV, which is seen as the rival to the immensely popular and iconic Mahindra Thar SUV. Though it remains to be seen how much of these bookings will eventually translate into sales, it is safe to say that Jimny has caught attention of those looking for a lifestyle SUV with adventure credentials.

| Updated on: 23 Jan 2023, 11:04 AM
Maruti Jimny gets a boxy profile, complete with circular head light units and vertical slat grille
Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door has been one of the most anticipated cars in India and it has been finally unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.
The SUV bears the similar visual appearance as the three-door variant showcased at Auto Expo 2020, but the additional doors make it more accommodating for the occupants.
The SUV has been one of the most-awaited cars in India since it was first showcased in 2020.
The accessorised Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is one of the most exciting exhibits of the Auto Expo 2023.
The SUV poses a striking road presence through its overall appearance.
The five vertical slat incorporating front grille, round headlamps, flared wheel arch cladding, alloy wheels are typical Jimny without a mistake. 
Adding further appeal to the SUV are the accessories fitted across the exterior.
The SUV gets aluminium brush metal plates at the side front quarter and rear quarter panels, additional bumper protectors, side brush plate, side sills etc.
Visually the SUV comes with a striking road presence.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is expected to launch in the Indian market sometime in the middle of this year.
Maruti opened booking for the Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 soon after its unveiling. To be offered in two variants - Alpha and Zeta - the Jimny can be booked for a token amount of 25,000. The booking amount during its debut a the expo was at 11,000. One can book the Jimny SUV through the Nexa dealerships of Maruti Suzuki, or through its official website.

The Jimny SUV, which is seen as the modern rendition of the iconic Gypsy from the past, is slated for launch later this year. The model that made debut at the Expo is quite different from the version sold in global markets. Maruti Suzuki made design tweaks to the three-door Jimny to make it more viable for Indian markets by introducing the five-door version. It has two row of seating that can accommodate up to five passengers. Based on a ladder frame chassis, the longer wheelbase of 2,590 mm offers more room for occupants as well as space for luggage. For reference, Mahindra Thar has 145 mm shorter wheelbase despite being a longer and wider SUV than the Jimny.

Watch: Maruti Jimny 5-door SUV: The Thar rival India was waiting for?

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny SUV only with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 103 bhp of maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The four-wheel drive system will be offered as standard feature on all variants of the SUV.

For those looking for adventure credentials of the Jimny, the SUV has an approach angle of 36 degrees, departure angle of 50 degrees and ramp breakover angle of 24 degrees. Maruti Suzuki is using 15-inch steel or alloy wheels wrapped in 195/80 section rubber.

Jimny is going to be the first five-door adventure SUV to be launched by an Indian carmaker. Mahindra and Force are working on 5-door versions of their SUVs which are expected to launch sometime this year.

