Mahindra Thar has been a champion on and off Indian roads for quite some time. The car has a rather niche fan following but most of those who get behind its wheels only have adulation to offer in return for the drive dynamics this 'go anywhere' vehicle has. In perhaps a bid to ensure that the fan following expands and is not just limited to the driving enthusiasts, Mahindra is all set to drive in the next-gen Thar which promises comfort and convenience, apart from the same - and much acclaimed- drive capabilities.

First launched in India back in 2010, Thar has been power player for Mahindra over the course of the past ten years. While SUVs of all shapes and sizes have flooded the market, Thar has managed to play from the sidelines. And how.

Available only with a diesel engine option, Thar has been a true-blooded off-roader but one that does not shy away from munching miles on city or highway roads either. And while comfort and features have never been its forte, the new-gen car promises to make it a more complete package.

Mahindra is expected to make 2020 Thar more suited for daily driving conditions while not compromising on its abilities to tame the wild. As such, the vehicle will get forward-facing rear seats - the more conventional format, as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. But the biggest additions though would be the entry of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multi-info display inside the driver's screen, manual AC, power-folding wing mirrors, multiple USB ports, new steering, new seats and a reposition 4x4 lever.

Yes, there is a whole lot new to look forward to inside the cabin of the new Thar. At the same time, expect Mahindra to make certain design upgrades on the vehicle's exterior as well, while essentially retaining its boxy form factor which - in Thar's case - works well.

The new Thar is not just being positioned as a capable performer but one that can challenge the traditional favourites as well. It is one of the much-awaited launches of the year and is sure to create a whole lot of buzz once formally showcased.