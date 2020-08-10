The new-gen Mahindra Thar is easily one of the most-anticipated cars of 2020. Its prototype has been spotted doing rounds on the public roads several times in the past and it looks like Mahindra has left no stone unturned in the making of the new generation model.

Here's why it might be another game changer from Mahindra:

Better daily driver:

With the new generation, Mahindra Thar will evolve as a more road-friendly SUV unlike the first-gen model which focused only on hardcore off-roading audience. The new Thar will be a better daily driver which will also suit daily city roads and thus its overall customer base will be broader.

Bigger than before:

Obvious from the countless spy images seen till date. The new-gen Thar has a wider, bolder stance with more prominent wheel arches and taller height. It looks slightly bigger than the model it replaces and that should make it a more aggressive looking SUV. Unlike the previous model, this time Mahindra will launch the Thar in both soft as well as hard roof top options.

Front facing rear seats:

The new-gen Thar will feature a safer and more comfortable front facing second row unlike its predecessor. This update will make world of a difference to the passengers in the second row.

New engine choices and automatic transmission:

It will most likely employ the new 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. Both the powertrains will be BS 6-compliant. The transmission duties may include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic choices.

Completely revamped cabin:

The 2020 Thar will host a completely new cabin with a different layout for the dashboard. It will boast new features like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multi-info display inside the driver's screen, manual AC, power-folding wing mirrors, multiple USB ports, new steering, new seats and a reposition 4x4 lever.



