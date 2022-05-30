HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details

Mahindra and Mahindra will launch the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV, which has been rechristened as Scorpio-N, in the next few weeks.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 02:31 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV interiors have been leaked ahead of its official debut in India. A video shared on social media platform gives a clear look at what to expect from the new Scorpio facelift, which will be sold as Scorpio-N in the market. The video shows a digital infotainment screen, a digital driver display among other key changes expected inside the new generation Scorpio. Mahindra will officially debut the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV in India on June 27.

The video shows a large infotainment screen on the dashboard of the Scorpio-N which is sourced from Sony. It is a new infotainment screen which has similarities with the system seen inside lower variants of the XUV700. Under the screen, the SUV will get physical buttons for volume, climate control and other functions.

The second image shows the driver display and the upgraded flat-bottom steering wheel laced with mounted controls like cruise control and other features. The instrument cluster appears to be analogue in nature.  

The interior of the Scorpio-N SUV is likely to get more updates like new upholstery, dual-tone theme, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control and connected car technology among others.

The new Scorpio-N will come with both petrol and diesel engines. The previous generation Scorpio, which will be sold as Scorpio Classic from now on, is only offered with 2.2-litre diesel engine. The new generation Scorpio-N will get this engine as well as a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is also being used in the flagship SUVs like XUV700 and Thar, is likely to generate 168 hp of power. This will be nearly 40 hp more than what the standard 2.2-litre diesel engine can generate. Even the 4X4 variant of the new Scorpio-N, which will come with the same diesel unit, is likely to be less powerful than the petrol engine on offer.

Both engines are expected to be offered with the choice of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission unit.

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 02:31 PM IST
