Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV launched: Price, variants, dimensions, features and more
Built on the third-generation chassis that also underpins Scorpio and Thar, Bolero Neo's Body on Frame construction and rear-wheel drive helps it brag about its abilities on rough terrain.
Bolero Neo, essentially based on TUV300, is available now at all Mahindra dealerships in the country.
Mahindra Bolero Neo was officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹8.48 lakh (ex showroom, pan India). There are four variants on offer. Bolero Neo from Mahindra is making a mile-long list of promises as it gets set for an official launch in the Indian car market. Mahindra is backing Bolero Neo SUV, which promises to blend the acclaimed toughness of Bolero with the premium-ness of the TUV300, to find favour among not just the core Bolero buyers but a younger audience spanning across geographies. And so, while the Bolero may be a time-tested work horse in the Tier II, III cities, and in the hinterlands, the Bolero Neo is aiming to strike a stronger chord here as well as in the urban expanse of the country.
Bolero Neo comes with the mHawk100 engine which has been taken from the Bolero but will offer more torque inside the latest Mahindra. Built on the third-generation chassis that also underpins the Scorpio and Thar, Bolero Neo's Body on Frame construction and rear-wheel drive helps it brag about its abilities on rough terrain.
The car maker says that it has banked on customer feedback from both Bolero as well as TUV300 to develop the Bolero Neo, an SUV which claims to have a sizable road presence, stronger A-pillar and comes with signature front grille with static bending lights and integrated DRLs. The rear spoiler has defogger and is equipped with the familiar X-type spare wheel cover.
Mahindra is confident that Bolero Neo will appeal to the core fanbase of Bolero while also serving to impress a younger audience. "The Bolero brand has witnessed strong loyalty and ruled Indian roads for over two decades now. With this product we have combined the customers’ affinity towards brand Bolero with their modern outlook, persona and aspirations," said Veejay Nakra, CEO (Automotive Division) at M&M.
Mahindra Bolero Neo engine specifications:
The Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine which produces 100 bhp and has 260 Nm torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic option.
Mahindra Bolero Neo dimensions:
Bolero Neo dimensions (in mm)
Length
3995
Width
1795
Height
1817
Wheelbase
2680
Luggage space
384 litres
Seating configuration
7 (5+2)
Mahindra Bolero Neo colour options:
Bolero Neo is offered in six colour choices - Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White and Rocky Beige.
Mahindra Bolero Neo variant-wise features explained:
Bolero Neo will be offered in four variants - N4, N8, N10 and N10(O). Mahindra is underlining the feature list in each of the variants that could attract new-age buyers towards the vehicle.
Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 features:
Bolero Neo N4 feature list
Body coloured bumpers
Rear footstep
Body coloured spare wheel cover
Roof lamp - front row
Twin pod instrument cluster
Vinyl seats
Power steering
Power windows - front and rear
Central locking
Start-Stop (Micro Hybrid)
HVAC
Flip Key
Engine immobilizer
Airbag - Driver and passenger
ABS+EBD
Illuminated ignition ring display
Eco Mode
Reverse parking assist
Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 features:
Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 feature list
( In addition to the features in the previous variants)
Body coloured door handle
Body coloured ORVMs
Wheel caps
Side footstep
Roof mounted antenna
Spoiler
Body cladding
Body side strip (door)
Anti-glare IRVM
Painted centre console
Colour accent on AC vent
Steering wheel garnish
Fabric seats
Foldable second row seat
Remote key entry
Voice messaging system
Blue Sense app
Rear glass defogger
Rear wiper
Driver information system
2 DIN music player with Bluetooth, USB and AUX
Steering mounted audio controls
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 features:
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 feature list
(In addition to the features in the previous variants)
Chrome inserts in grill
Alloy wheels
Deep Silver-X type spare wheel cover
Follow me home headlamps
Stylish DRL in headlamps
Static bending headlamps
Height adjusting driver seat
Front armrest
Arm rest in second row
ISOFIX child seat
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Magic lamp
Front fog lamps
7 inch touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, USB & AUX
Cruise control
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10(O) features:
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10(O) feature:
In addition to the features in previous variants: Mechanical locking differential
In terms of safety highlights, Bolero Neo gets airbags as standard for the driver and co-pdriver. Rear parking sensor, ABS, EBD and Cornering Brake Control (CBC) is also standard while ISOFIX and DRLs are optional.
Being a sub-four-meter SUV, Bolero Neo will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, among others.