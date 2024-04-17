The Bolero Neo+ comes as a nine-seater SUV with 2-3-4 seating layout
The SUV is available in two different trim options, P4 and P10
The P4 and P10 variants are priced at ₹11.39 lakh and ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Powering the SUV is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine mated to a 6-speed MT
This engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 280 Nm maximum torque
Mahindra hopes the expanded Bolero portfolio will boost its sales numbers further
It comes priced at a premium of up to ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) over the Bolero Neo
The all-new Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes adding more zing to the homegrown automaker's passenger vehicle portfolio
The Mahindra Bolero portfolio currently has Bolero Neo SUV and the Bolero MPV