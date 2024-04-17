Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes as the latest SUV in the block

Published Apr 17, 2024

The Bolero Neo+ comes as a nine-seater SUV with 2-3-4 seating layout

The SUV is available in two different trim options, P4 and P10

The P4 and P10 variants are priced at 11.39 lakh and 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powering the SUV is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine mated to a 6-speed MT

This engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 280 Nm maximum torque

Mahindra hopes the expanded Bolero portfolio will boost its sales numbers further

It comes priced at a premium of up to 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) over the Bolero Neo

The all-new Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes adding more zing to the homegrown automaker's passenger vehicle portfolio

The Mahindra Bolero portfolio currently has Bolero Neo SUV and the Bolero MPV
