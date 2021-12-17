Land Rover Range Rover SV top trim can be customised in 1.6 million ways

Jaguar Land Rover will soon ensure something that Rolls-Royce is known for - make your car unique from the others. The new Range Rover SUV, which is now under the SV personalisation program, offers multiple customisable options that can spoil the owner for choices.

Jaguar Land Rover recently took the covers off the fifth generation Range Rover SUV.

Land Rover claims that the new Range Rover SV top-spec trim will come with more than 1.6 million different configurations and will be available for bookings from early next year.

Most of the changes, or customisation options, are rather cosmetic. For instance, Land Rover will offer the choice to add a ceramic SV roundel, unique to only this model of Range Rover. The carmaker said that the new SV model name will identify all new Land Rover vehicles launched by Special Vehicle Operations in future.

Ceramic is also offered to enhance the look and feel of the gear shifter, Terrain Response and volume controls inside the cabin of the Range Rover SV.

Besides ceramic, the Range Rover SV will also offer the choice to upgrade the cabin with wood veneers, including optional mosaic marquetry on the centre console. It features hundreds of hand-laid laser-cut pieces, the smallest of which measures just 6mm by 8mm.

The Range Rover SV will also offer a monotone semi-aniline leather interior with uniquely shaped seats and SV-specific embroidery patterns. The carmaker says the leather is softer, with fewer treatments and less pigmentation for a more natural feel.

The new Range Rover SV will also come with optional triple-finish 23-inch forged Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss alloy wheels. Depending on powertrain and design theme, the wheels of the Range Rover SV can be customised in 13 different ways.

The exterior colour of the Range Rover SV can be customised using 14 additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette. Owners can also choose a contrasting roof colour for the dual-tone look.

The new Range Rover will be available with a range of six and eight-cylinder power units. The output ranges between 360 hp and 530 hp while the torque output ranges between 500 Nm and a staggering 750 Nm.