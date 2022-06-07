Lamborghini to debut Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the most powerful in family

Lamborghini will drive in the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae to India. The carmaker has announced that the official unveiling will take place on June 15.

Lamborghini India is all set to drive in the most powerful Aventador ever made. The luxury carmaker will unveil the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae for the Indian customers on June 15. Under the hood is the most powerful V12 engine used in the Aventador family. The engine can generate maximum power of 770 bhp and peak torque of 720 Nm. Lamborghini is likely to launch the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae in India in limited numbers. Globally too, Lamborghini sells this model in limited numbers.

Globally, Lamborghini sells two versions of the car in coupe and roadster variants which include the Aventador SVJ and the Aventador S. It is not clear yet if Lamborghini in India will offer both trims for the customers. Globally, only 350 units of the coupe version will be sold, while the roadster version will be sold to only 250 customers. Lamborghini has not revealed how many units Indian customers will get.

The Aventador LP 780-4 is lightweight yet strong thanks to a rigid and lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and carbon fibre body. The car weighs about 1,550 kg while the coupe version weighs 25 kg less than the roadster version. The car stands on a set of either 20-inch or 21-inch Pirelli P Zero wheels.

The V12 engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and comes with a top speed of 355 kmph. It can also come to a standstill from 100 kmph within just 30 metres.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will come with four-wheel steering with four active suspension and all-wheel drive system to deliver high performance and dynamic driving experience. It comes with four driving modes called STRADA, SPORT, CORSA and EGO.

