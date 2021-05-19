Lamborghini EV could charge up battle among supercars, right after Ferrari

It may have been quite unimaginable just a few years ago for Lamborghini to have a sports utility vehicle in global markets. And yet, the Lamborghini Urus has not only become a reality but has been powering the company forward. Similarly, for anyone who may have had doubts about a Lamborghini roaring on electric power will now have to keep reservations aside as the super car maker has outlined a definite roadmap for electrification of its model range.

The world of mobility is changing and electric power is not just here to stay but here to lead. While the bulk of the push towards electric mobility is coming from the affordable, mass-market segment, makers of supercars hardly want to be left behind. Little wonder then that when Lamborghini announced its plans of going electric on Tuesday, it was quite the watershed moment.

It is true that purists and hardcore fans of super cars may shudder at the idea of batteries replacing monstrous internal combustion engines but others say the shift was always on the cards. After all, Ferrari is all set to unveil its first fully-electric car by 2025, again something quite unimaginable till only a few years back.

File photo used for representational purpose.

While Ferrari may have some lead in developing its battery-powered offering, the Lamborghini EV is expected well into the second half of this decade. Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, explained just how much of a challenge it is to fit in a battery inside a super car and yet have it perform as well - if not better - than current generation of Lamborghini models. "Technological innovation in this phase will be oriented towards ensuring remarkable performance, and positioning the new product at the top of its segment," he said. "Performance and the authentic Lamborghini driving experience will remain the focus of the company’s engineers and technicians in developing new technologies."

The race though is on and it will only get hotter with passing time.

It is not just a question of Lamborghini taking on Ferrari in the all-new arena of electric mobility. It is about electric power finding wider acceptance in the automotive world. Lamborghini and Ferrari cars have always been rather exclusive and the electric super cars will continue to be as well. But the paradigm shift is what is likely to get max attention in the years to come.