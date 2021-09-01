Kushaq SUV helps Skoda post 282% increase in August sales

Skoda Auto on Wednesday has announced that it sold 3,829 units of passenger cars in India in August 2021. This marked 282% sales growth for the company last month, compared to the same month a year ago. Skoda Auto registered 1,003 cars in August 2020.

Skoda claims the sales growth

in August 2021 was fuelled by the Skoda Kushaq SUV. Besides that, Superb, Octavia and Rapid too brought significant numbers for the brand.

In terms of month-on-month sales too, Skoda Auto has recorded 24% growth in August. In July this year, the Czech auto brand recorded 3,080 units. The sales boost comes on the back of the low base of last year, pent up demand and increased demand for personal vehicles.(Also read - Kia sales | Hyundai sales | MG Motor sales | Toyota sales | Tata sales | Maruti sales)

The automaker claims that this sales growth came in the middle of a challenging macro environment and global supply chain disruption.

The automaker also says that despite introducing new products, Skoda is also focusing on expanding its retail network across the country. It claims that Skoda dealerships are now available in over 100 cities across India. The new product launches and expansion of dealerships come as part of the brand's India 2.0 strategy. It has launched new dealerships in Bhopal, Patna, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Commenting on this sales performance, Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said that the company's August sales have grown significantly. "This market is important for the global growth ambitions of the brand and we have a detailed strategy to strengthen our presence here . Along with our focused product strategy, we have taken several measures towards building a strong bond with our customers and improving the overall brand experience. We have exciting plans going forward and will continue to work towards our core objective of creating customer delight," he further added.