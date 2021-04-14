The infotainment screen inside the Seltos Gravity is expected to be larger than the ones seen inside the Seltos SUVs in India. It is likely to be replaced by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. It will also have added features like adaptive cruise control, projection display, blind spot monitoring systems, lane keeping system, assistance when leaving the parking lot in reverse and a warning system for forgotten passengers in the back seat. Kia its also likely to add a panoramic sunroof to the Seltos Gravity SUV. The sunroof inside Seltos does not span the entire length of the roof yet.