Home > Auto > Cars > Kia Seltos vs Seltos Gravity SUV: 5 differences you should know

Kia is expected to take bring the Seltos Gravity SUV in India on April 27, the same SUV that was launched in its home market South Korea last year. The SUV will be positioned even above the top-spec trim currently available here. Seltos SUV has been the biggest sales driver for the Korean carmaker in India since its launch. While the engine details are likely to remain the same, the Seltos Gravity edition will be slightly different in terms of design and features compared to the regular Seltos SUVs currently available in the market.

Here is a quick look at five key differences.

1

The Kia Seltos Gravity SUV will come with several design changes that will separate it from the Seltos SUVs that are currently being sold in India. The first and most prominent among them will be the new-look grille which will now be studded with chromes. The new brand logo will also make its way in Seltos Gravity, after it was introduced in Kia K8 sedan earlier this month. However, the signature Tiger-nose grille will continue to feature at the front.

2

Besides the changes at the front, Seltos Gravity will also have 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a different design. There will also be silver skid plates, ORVMS and door garnishes on the sides.

3

The interior of the Seltos Gravity SUV is likely to remain more or less the same as Seltos SUV, barring a few changes. It is expected to come with a new grey-black dual tone colour theme. Several other features are likely to be added to the Seltos Gravity edition which will sit as the top-spec trim in the mid-size SUV family of the Korean carmaker.

4

The infotainment screen inside the Seltos Gravity is expected to be larger than the ones seen inside the Seltos SUVs in India. It is likely to be replaced by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. It will also have added features like adaptive cruise control, projection display, blind spot monitoring systems, lane keeping system, assistance when leaving the parking lot in reverse and a warning system for forgotten passengers in the back seat. Kia its also likely to add a panoramic sunroof to the Seltos Gravity SUV. The sunroof inside Seltos does not span the entire length of the roof yet.

5

The Kia Seltos Gravity SUV will be positioned as the top-spec trim, above the GT Line Seltos SUV when it is launched in India. Therfore the Seltos Gravity will demand a premium over the regular Seltos. The price of Seltos SUV currently ranges between 9.89 lakh and 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The price of the Seltos Gravity is expected to start from 16 lakh, which is the roughly converted price of the model introduced in Korea last year.

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue