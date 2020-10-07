Kia Seltos to make debut as support vehicle during Rebelle Rally for women

Kia Seltos will keep a close eye on proceedings in this year's edition of Rebelle Rally for women as it makes its debut in the event as a support vehicle. While Kia Telluride will compete in the seven-day event, 2021 Seltos will carry out support duties for the event which covers more than 2,000 kilometres across the deserts of Nevada and California.

Kia recently announced that while Telluride will compete in the event, 2021 Seltos will make its desert debut as a support vehicle for the Rebelle Rally. The rally, according to its website, is 'designed as a hybrid of serious competition and the ultimate road trip.'

The rally will see participants facing a number of challenges which include high temperatures, low temperatures, terrain-related challenges which include sand and rocks, among others.

The Telluride as a competing vehicle is hardly surprising because it was recently adjudged Car of the Year in 2020. All eyes, however, could also be on the 2021 Seltos which, in the US, also gets AWD with lock mode, a turbo engine with 175 hp of peak power and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Kia appears determined to showcase the Seltos' abilities where regular roads end and at the 2019 LA Auto Show, had also showcased the Seltos X-Line and X-Line Trail concepts.

The Seltos is an extremely popular vehicle in India where, unlike in the US, it is not considered a baby SUV. Debut product of the company when it made its debut here back in August of 2019, the Seltos continues to perform well in sales chart despite stiff competition from rivals.