Kia Seltos, rival to Hyundai Creta, finds 3 lakh homes since launch in 2019

Kia Seltos was launched in India on August22, 2019. Kia India has also exported 103,033 units of Seltos so far besides the 3 lakh units sold in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2022, 15:39 PM
Seltos SUV, Kia India's flagship and best-selling SUV, has achieved a major sales milestone only days before its third anniversary. The Korean carmaker has announced that it has clocked more than three lakh units of the Seltos SUV within the first three years of its launch. Seltos was the first model to be launched by the Korean carmaker when it made its debut in the Indian markets three years ago. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Astor among other mid-size SUVs in the country.

Kia says Seltos is the fastest SUV to achieve the three-lakh sales milestone in India. Seltos contributes around 60 per cent of the Korean carmaker's overall sales in the country. Kia said more than half of Seltos sold are the top variants. One in every four Seltos sold are the automatic variants while the iMT technology contributed around 10 per cent of its sales in 2022.

Kia India has also exported 103,033 units of Seltos to more than 90 overseas markets so far. The carmaker recently achieved five lakh sales milestone in India. Besides Seltos, the carmaker currently offers Sonet, Carens, Carnival and EV6 in India. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, said, "Being our first product in India, the Seltos has played a pivotal role in charting Kia’s success story here. With Seltos, Kia India was able to establish itself as a true disruptor and was able to cement its position in country’s top 5 car manufacturers within just two months of commencement of sales in the country."

Kia recently introduced six airbags as standard across all variants of the SUV. Sohn said, “With such regular updates in our products, and a strong customer centric approach, we are very optimistic about continuing our growth momentum and emerge as a much stronger brand in the days to come."

Kia said the most popular variant of the Seltos is HTX Petrol. Customers prefer the petrol variant more than the diesel ones.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 15:39 PM IST
TAGS: Seltos Kia Seltos Kia India Kia Creta Hyundai Creta Hyundai Motor
