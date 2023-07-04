HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Seltos Facelift, Rival To Hyundai Creta, To Launch Today: Live And Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES

Kia Seltos facelift to launch today: LIVE and latest updates

Kia Seltos SUV, the Korean carmaker's best-selling model in India, will be launched today in a brand new avatar at an event in Delhi. The new Seltos made its debut for the first time at the Busan Auto Show in South Korea last year. The same version will hit the Indian roads, with certain tweaks to suit the conditions. The carmaker will officially start to accept bookings for the Seltos 2023 from today once the unveiling happens.

Here are all the live and latest updates from the launch event of Kia Seltos facelift.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia will be driving in the new generation Seltos SUV to India. This is the first major upgrade on Kia's best-selling SUV since its India debut back in 2019.
Kia will be driving in the new generation Seltos SUV to India. This is the first major upgrade on Kia's best-selling SUV since its India debut back in 2019.
04 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST

How many Seltos units has Kia sold in India?

Since its debut in 2019, Kia has managed to sell over five lakh units of Seltos SUV in the country. The company sold 27,159 units of the model in just the first quarter of this year. This despite the number of options on the rise at all times and the launch of the updated model being confirmed.

04 Jul 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Are Kia and Hyundai rivals?

This is a question that many in India continue to ask even though the answer may seem obvious to most.

Hyundai and Kia operate independent of each other across the world and compete against each other just as strongly as they do against any other car brand.

But both brands come under Hyundai Motor Group which, back in 1998, had purchased a substantial stake in Kia which at that point in time was struggling financially.

Certain platforms are shared between the two companies - especially in times of electric vehicle revolution, but both Hyundai and Kia continue to project their respective models as unique and vastly different from anything in any market.

04 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM IST

Tracing back Kia's India presence

Kia may have made its India debut with the Seltos SUV back in 2019 but has since launched a number of models here.

The Carnival MPV was the second offering from the brand and has currently been taken off the shelves and the updated version expected at some point early next year.

The Sonet sub-compact SUV continues fetch good numbers despite the long list of rivals it faces. It competes against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV400.

Then there is Carens that was launched with an under 10 lakh-starting price. The Carens has been a relatively strong player courtesy its spacious (seven-seat configuration available too) and feature-loaded cabin.

The all-electric EV6 was subsequently launched although at over 60 lakhs, it is a rather elite and niche product, and comes in via the import route.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
₹ 11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Ec3
₹ 11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
04 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST

Hyundai Creta to Honda Elevate: A formidable team of rivals for Seltos

The new Seltos SUV will go up against as many as eight rivals in the compact SUV segment. The segment has grown in size in recent years with introduction of several new models. Initially, the race to the top was limited between Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment. Now, the SUV will have to take on rivals likes Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. There are two more rivals waiting to join in later. One is Honda Elevate SUV, which will be launched in September this year. The other one is Citroen C3 Aircross, also expected to hit the roads before the festive season this year.

04 Jul 2023, 07:44 AM IST

Why Seltos is close to Kia's heart in India

Korean auto giant Kia entered India in 2019. The Seltos SUV was the first model to be launched by the carmaker for Indian customers. Since then, the Seltos has been the best-selling model from Kia in the country. In the last four years, the Seltos SUV has found more than five lakh homes across India. It has been the driving force for Kia in terms of sales, even now. With the new Seltos facelift, Kia will hope to consolidate on the SUV's popularity among buyers.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2023, 07:44 AM IST
TAGS: Seltos Kia

Similar Stories
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.