Kia Seltos facelift to launch today: LIVE and latest updates

How many Seltos units has Kia sold in India? Since its debut in 2019, Kia has managed to sell over five lakh units of Seltos SUV in the country. The company sold 27,159 units of the model in just the first quarter of this year. This despite the number of options on the rise at all times and the launch of the updated model being confirmed.

Are Kia and Hyundai rivals? This is a question that many in India continue to ask even though the answer may seem obvious to most. Hyundai and Kia operate independent of each other across the world and compete against each other just as strongly as they do against any other car brand. But both brands come under Hyundai Motor Group which, back in 1998, had purchased a substantial stake in Kia which at that point in time was struggling financially. Certain platforms are shared between the two companies - especially in times of electric vehicle revolution, but both Hyundai and Kia continue to project their respective models as unique and vastly different from anything in any market.

Tracing back Kia's India presence Kia may have made its India debut with the Seltos SUV back in 2019 but has since launched a number of models here. The Carnival MPV was the second offering from the brand and has currently been taken off the shelves and the updated version expected at some point early next year. The Sonet sub-compact SUV continues fetch good numbers despite the long list of rivals it faces. It competes against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV400. Then there is Carens that was launched with an under ₹10 lakh-starting price. The Carens has been a relatively strong player courtesy its spacious (seven-seat configuration available too) and feature-loaded cabin. The all-electric EV6 was subsequently launched although at over ₹60 lakhs, it is a rather elite and niche product, and comes in via the import route.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Seltos Facelift ₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Mg Baojun 510 ₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Volkswagen Virtus 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl ₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Xl6 ₹ 11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda City ₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Citroen Ec3 ₹ 11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Hyundai Creta to Honda Elevate: A formidable team of rivals for Seltos The new Seltos SUV will go up against as many as eight rivals in the compact SUV segment. The segment has grown in size in recent years with introduction of several new models. Initially, the race to the top was limited between Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment. Now, the SUV will have to take on rivals likes Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. There are two more rivals waiting to join in later. One is Honda Elevate SUV, which will be launched in September this year. The other one is Citroen C3 Aircross, also expected to hit the roads before the festive season this year.