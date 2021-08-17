Kia Project X teases Seltos X Line SUV, launch imminent

The glimpse of the LED headlamp and sleek LED daytime running lights along with the grille indicates that Seltos X Line is about to be unveiled soon. The Kia Seltos X Line was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020 in concept form.

This car had an attractive colour theme and cosmetic updates over the standard variant. The Seltos X Line was showcased with a completely different styled front grille painted in black. The LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights were different looking. The black air dams and black alloy wheels had contrasting colour accents. Expect these to be available in the production-spec model.

Among other design elements, there will be contrasting coloured roof rails and dual-tone body paint. The Seltos X Line is expected to come with a host of accessories onboard to look sportier compared to the standard variant. Inside the cabin, there will be a sporty vibe with contrast stitching on seats, upholster and dashboard.

While a host of updates would be there on the cosmetic front at the exterior and inside the cabin as well, mechanically, the Seltos X Line would be the same as the standard model. The Seltos is available with a 114 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 138 hp 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol engine and a 114 hp 1.5-litre diesel motor as well. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed torque converter, CVT and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox