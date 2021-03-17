3

The interior design of the EV6 outlines an innovative use of space, creating a unique driving and spatial experience. One of the most striking elements of the new interior is a curved high-tech, high-definition audio and navigation (AVN) display. The simple form language of the large curved display and the slim dashboard give the space an open feeling. It extends from the steering wheel to the centre of the car and displays an instrument cluster in front of the driver and the infotainment and navigation system above the centre console. The width of the screen creates an immersive experience for the driver, while a minimal number of physical buttons offers a clear and relaxing driving experience.