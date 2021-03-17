The EV6 has been designed under the brand's new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’. At the center of the design philosophy is a new visual identity that evokes positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural forms. "The EV6, as Kia's first electric vehicle, is an example of progressive human-centered design and electrified power. We strongly believe that the EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Design Center.