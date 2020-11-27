Kia Carnival gets DC Design touch to transform from luxury to extravagant MPV

Kia Carnival was launched at the start of 2020 as the second product from the Korean car maker here in India. The biggest USP of the vehicle is the luxury quotient it seeks to offer passengers and the cabin of the Carnival found favour among many looking at a significantly more plush experience. But there is a fine line between plush and opulence, and this is where DC Design steps in to raise the bar higher. The Delhi-based design firm has taken the premium experience of Carnival and significantly enhanced it - marrying a fully-loaded cabin with a futuristic design to completely transform the MPV into a luxury hotel room on four wheels.

It isn't without reason that the modified Carnival can be directly compared to a luxury hotel room. Here's a car that has now been fitted with two forward facing captain's seats which recline to 165 degrees and can be electronically adjusted for ingress and egress. Want an even more sprawled out experience? There is support for calf and legs as well as adjustable flaps for side head support.

The forward-facing rear seats promise to offer a regal experience while on the move inside this modified Kia Carnival.

And who said anything about having home theaters inside homes alone? The modification includes a privacy partition which gets a 32-inch smart TV with speakers on either side. In all, there are four speakers, a sub-woofer and an amplifier to enhance the AV experience. Press of a button and the powered window drapes are activated. The ambiance can also be enhanced courtesy low-wattage direct LED background lighting, wood-accent trim with chrome and a center console for a seven-litre chiller unit. The cabin also comes equipped with bottle and glass holders, charging dockets, USB ports, among other highlights.

And when it is time to get a quick conference done, there are the two power folding rear-facing captain's seats.

The list of optional extras include a power-sliding trolley which comes with an 11-litre ice-making refrigerator and tables, 23-inch captain's seat with air ventilation, wooden flooring - 1250 Gsm cut pile carpeting is standard, nine-speaker system with amplifier and woofer with Atmos support, a heavy-duty inverter and a roof-mounted sky light LED light system.

The modified Kia Carnival gets a roof-mounted sky light LED light system as an optional extra.

While there is no concierge service available with the modified Carnival - phew, it is amply clear that DC Design, founded by renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria, has once again showcased the level of extravagance that an automobile is capable of incorporating. And this Carnival promises to be a celebration like no other.