Jeep Meridian X & Upland Special Editions launched, priced from 32.95 lakh

Jeep India has launched the Meridian X and Upland Special Edition offerings in the country for the 2023 model year. The Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Edition models will be built in limited numbers and get styling enhancements as well as equipment upgrades based on customer demand. The new special edition models will sport two new colours - Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue.

On the styling front, the Jeep Meridian X and Upland are aimed at different sets of customers. The Meridian X is for more lifestyle-oriented urban customers. The special edition offering gets body-coloured lowers, a grey roof, alloy wheels and grey pockets. There are additions to the exterior as well including side moulding, puddle lamps, and ambient lighting.

Also Read : Jeep launches new edition of Compass and Meridian SUVs: What's different?

Meanwhile, the Jeep Meridian Upland Special Edition targets customers who are more outdoorsy and like a sense of adventure. Upgrades include a roof carrier and side steps along with splash guards, a boot organiser, sunshades, cargo mats, a tyre inflator, and a specially designed hood decal. The Jeep Meridian Special Edition offerings will sport the rear entertainment package with a Wi-Fi-enabled 11.6-inch screen, while the content on these screens will be available at a 50 per cent selling price.

The Jeep Meridian Upland is more adventure-oriented and targets customers that are more outdoorsy

Commenting on the launch, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep brand India, said, "We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, appealing to a wider customer base."

Powertrain options remain the same with the Meridian getting only the 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Both options are available with the Limited and Limited (O) variants. Power is sent to all four wheels on the top trims with 4x4 available. Jeep says the SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 10.8 seconds with a top speed of 198 kmph.

Jeep customers get three years of comprehensive warranty, express service packages starting at 90 minutes, as well as the Jeep Courtesy Edge and customer contract programs for an enhanced ownership experience. Bookings for the new Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Editions are now open at dealerships.

First Published Date: