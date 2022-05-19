Jeep Meridian SUV launched at 29.90 lakh, takes on Fortuner in epic battle 

Jeep India on Thursday officially launched the Meridian three-row SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹29.90 lakh (ex showroom) for the base variant with manual transmission. The top-of-the-line variant with automatic transmission has been priced at ₹36.95 lakh (ex showroom). Jeep India's Nipun Mahajan believes the price structure is disruptive and will help the SUV take the fight to its rivals.

Jeep Meridian full price structure Limited MT FWD ₹ 29.90 lakh Limited (O) MT FWD ₹ 32.40 lakh Limited 9AT FWD ₹ 31.80 lakh Limited (O) 9AT FWD ₹ 34.30 lakh Limited (O) 9AT 4x4 ₹ 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory prices)

With the launch, Meridian locks horns against segment leader Toyota Fortuner which has been a dominate player in the Indian landscape for years, as well as MG Gloster. “Brand Jeep believes it is time for Indian customers to kick-start a new adventure in the refined and capable Jeep Meridian. Our pricing reflects our intent to disrupt the segment and offer unmatched value for customers seeking a powerful, spacious, and sophisticated SUV," said Mahajan, Jeep Brand India Head.

Based on the same platform as the Compass, the mid-size SUV that helped Jeep gain a firm foothold in the country, Meridian is looking at replicating the success of its younger sibling courtesy a premium cabin, exhaustive feature list, three-row seating and some very capable 4x4 drive credentials. But while the AWD version is the one to watch out for, the Meridian also comes with FWD drivetrain.

The Jeep Meridian features LED headlights with LED DRLs. It also sports a full-width chrome bar that bisects the front bumper. The SUV sits on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Jeep Meridian specs:

Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine which also does duty inside the Compass. On the Meridian, the engine puts out 167 hp and offers 350 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a nine-speed auto transmission set up. There is no petrol engine option with the SUV.

Jeep Meridian tech specs Drive Type 4x2 (FWD), 4X4 (AWD) Transmission 6MT, 9AT Max power 170hp Max torque 350 Nm Brakes All Disc

With a top speed of 198 kmph, the Meridian claims to hit 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds which is quite impressive considering the dimensions and proportions of the vehicle.

Jeep Meridian dimensions:

Meridian measures 4,679 mm in length, is 1,858 mm wide and stands 1,698 mm tall. It has a ground clearance of 203 mm. It may look more premium than the Fortuner but even to the naked eye, it is the Toyota that has a more imposing road presence than the Jeep.

Jeep Meridian dimensions (in mm) Meridian Fortuner Length 4,769 4,795 Width 1,858 1,855 Height 1,698 1,835 Ground clearance 203 225

Jeep Meridian exterior highlights:

The Meridian has a confident stance and shape on the outside, and while it isn't exactly butch like some of its rivals, has strong geometric lines all around. On the face is the trademark seven-slate grille with LED head light and LED DRLs on either side. There is a solid chrome bar that divides the bumper and large air dams to complete the face.

Jeep Meridian gets a move on regardless of the size and scale of obstacles.

The SUV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels under large arches. There is a strong character line stretching from the front arch to the rear door handle. The rear of the vehicle gets LED tail lights, a chrome connector in the middle and a grey rear bumper garnish.

Jeep Meridian cabin highlights:

The dashboard layout and the seats inside the Jeep Meridian is both aesthetic and comfortable, respectively.

Meridian has three-rows of seating and while the last row has limited space, the cabin itself is as premium as one can expect in a Jeep. There is a 10.1-inch main infotainment screen and the feature list also includes all-digital driver display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others.

