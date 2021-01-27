Jeep India launches new Compass SUV, priced from 16.99 lakh

Jeep India on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Compass SUV at a starting price of ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi/Mumbai). The all-new Jeep Compass SUV will be available for test drives from 2nd February 2021 while the vehicle deliveries too will commence from the same day.

The new Compass will be available in 11 variants and seven colour options while there will be three variants for the 80th anniversary Limited Edition model as well, which has been introduced to celebrate the brand’s eight-decade in business.

Additionally, the new Jeep Compass will be available in three variants of the 80th Anniversary Limited Edition. The SUV has received three new colour options compared to the outgoing model.

The special edition model gets body-painted front and rear fascia, automatic LED reflector headlamps, sill moulding and fender flares, glossy black front grille, black dual-tone roof, blackened wing mirrors, dual-pane panoramic sunroof etc. Also, it comes with rain-sensing wipers and 18-inch granite crystal alloy wheels.

The interior is all black to portray a sporty and premium feel. It boasts a 10.1-inch UConnect-5 touchscreen infotainment system with various connected features. Among the safety features are six airbags. The special edition model also gets Jeep brand heritage insignia.

The standard version of 2021 Jeep Compass is available in Limited (O), top-end S trims. The S model gets ventilated 8-way power-adjustable seats for front occupants. As Jeep claims, the new Compass SUV gets better ergonomics, new controls with improved Human Machine Interface 9HMI. There is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that offers 24 digital configurable screens. The connected features include Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. Among other features are a 9-speaker Alpine audio system with a subwoofer, a 360-degree camera system and a power lift tailgate as well.

Commenting on the new Jeep Compass, Partha Datta, MD, FCA India, said, “The sophisticated package of the new Jeep Compass includes feedback from our customers and incorporates their suggestions. We have designed the new Compass to be more premium and customer-centric with a plethora of convenience and connected features. It has a completely new interior available with state of the art features and functionality. We have right-sized our range and reconfigured our feature-packed variants to offer customers options with an optimal value proposition."

Speaking about the specifications of the new Jeep Compass, it is available in both front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options. The powertrain options include a 2.0-litre Multijet II turbo-diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. The diesel motor generates 169 bhp and 350 Nm, while the petrol unit churns out 160 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Transmission options of the SUV include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DDCT gearbox, while there is a 9-speed automatic variant available as well, which is clubbed with the AWD models.