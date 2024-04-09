HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition teased ahead of launch

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2024, 12:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Jeep will make few cosmetic changes to the Night Eagle Edition of the Compass. There would be no mechanical changes.
Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition
Powering the Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine.
Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition
Powering the Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Last year, Jeep updated the Compass which helped in making few variants of the SUV more affordable. Now, the brand has released a new teaser which reveals that they will soon be launching the Night Eagle Edition of the SUV in the Indian market soon. This is not the first time that the Night Eagle Edition is going on sale in India. The Compass Night Eagle Edition will only come with a few cosmetic changes over the standard model.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2024, 12:57 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.