Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition teased ahead of launch
- Jeep will make few cosmetic changes to the Night Eagle Edition of the Compass. There would be no mechanical changes.
Powering the Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine.
Last year, Jeep updated the Compass which helped in making few variants of the SUV more affordable. Now, the brand has released a new teaser which reveals that they will soon be launching the Night Eagle Edition of the SUV in the Indian market soon. This is not the first time that the Night Eagle Edition is going on sale in India. The Compass Night Eagle Edition will only come with a few cosmetic changes over the standard model.
First Published Date: 09 Apr 2024, 12:57 PM IST
