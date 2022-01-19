Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars Isuzu V-Cross become costlier in India ahead of Hilux launch

Isuzu V-Cross become costlier in India ahead of Hilux launch

The prices of the Isuzu Hi-Lander as well as the 4×2 AT variant of the V-Cross have jumped up by up to 2 lakh.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 03:03 PM
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross (2019)

Isuzu Motors India announced the launch of its updated BS 6 range of model lineup in the country in mid-2021. With the updated technology and engine, the pricing of the models were also hiked accordingly. Now, the company has decided to announce yet another price hike in the country.

With the announcement of the latest price hike, Isuzu V-Cross range has now become costlier by up to 2 lakh in India. 

(Also Read: Toyota Hilux to Audi Q7: Cars expected to launch in India in January)

The prices of the Isuzu Hi-Lander as well as the 4×2 AT variant of the V-Cross have jumped up by up to 2 lakh. While the former is now priced from 18.98 lakh, the latter costs in the range of 21.98 lakh – 25.49 lakh. That said, the top-spec 4x4 trims of the Isuzu V-Cross is now also dearer by up to 1 lakh. The pricing on the Isuzu MU-X remain unchanged as it continues to retail in the range of 33.23 lakh – 35.19 lakh. (All prices are ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). For the record, during the last update (mid-2021), the pricing of the MU-X was increased significantly as the model became dearer by up to 6 lakh. 

"India is a key market for us, and we will continue to bring in the best technology and engineering that Isuzu has to offer globally. Isuzu is globally renowned for making tough, reliable and fuel-efficient vehicles and our new BS 6 range embodies these characteristics," said Tsuguo Fukumura, Managing Director at Isuzu Motors India, at the launch of its new BS 6-compliant range last year. 

Meanwhile, the latest price hike announcement by Isuzu comes right before the official launch of Hilux pick-up truck in India. (More details here)

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 03:02 PM IST
TAGS: Isuzu Isuzu Motors India Toyota Toyota Hilux Isuzu Hi-Lander
