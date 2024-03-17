Is your Paytm FASTag account closed? Here’s how to check

With the rapidly increasing penetration of digital payment methods and the Indian government's push for electronic toll payments across the country, Paytm FASTag witnessed massive popularity over the last few years. However, in the recent few weeks, the developments related to the Reserve Bank's order against the Paytm Payments Bank came as a massive blow to the users. The move resulted in the removal of Paytm as an authorised issuer of FASTag in NHAI's revised list.

The RBI had already advised the users of Paytm FASTag customers to shift their FASTag accounts to other banks to avoid inconvenience and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had delisted PayTm as one of the authorised banks to issue FASTags to vehicle owners.

While users of Paytm FASTag users were closing their accounts in favour of FASTag from other banks and NBFCs, following the guideline of one vehicle one FASTag, there was some confusion. Also, many consumers have been complaining that they are not sure if their Paytm FASTag account has been closed or not. With the March 15 deadline to close FASTag accounts with PayTm ended, several users have taken to social media complaining that they have not been able to shut down their accounts.

Regularly checking the status of your Paytm FASTag account is essential to ensure that it has been cancelled. Otherwise, you cannot activate your newly purchased FASTag from another bank or NBFC, which will impact the seamless travel experience and cause inconvenience.

If you find that your Paytm FASTag account has not been closed or suspended, make sure to contact the digital payment platform's customer support immediately.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check the status of the Paytm FASTag account.

Open the Paytm app on your smartphone or visit the Paytm website.

Log in to your Paytm account using the credentials.

Navigate to the FASTag segment within the Paytm app or Paytm website.

Look for the option to check the status of your FASTag in the app or website.

Follow the prompts on the app or website to view the current status of your Paytm FASTag account.

