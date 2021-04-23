iPhone to iSUV? Auto designer shows what Apple SUV may be like. Watch here

It may be quite a wait for the world to welcome the first ever Apple car, if there's one ever at all. But news that Apple is eyeing the electric mobility space in some form or the other sure has generated quite a buzz globally. And while an iCar may or may not see the light of day, there's no reason why imaginations can't take flight. And so, here's showcasing Apple iSUV!

Jan Peisert of Peisert Design recently uploaded a video which imagines what an Apple SUV may look like and what features it could boast of if the folks at Cupertino in California decide to hit the drawing board for cars. The very realistic - but render - images could set the pulse of any Apple fanboy racing quite instantly and for all others who are less excitable, hold on for the features.

Peisert Design feels Apple One would be the apt name for this vehicle which would sit as a top-of-the-line SUV in Apple's vehicular product portfolio in the future. There would be an Apple One Sport too for someone looking for a more performance-oriented electric vehicle.

The rear rendering of AppleOne SUV.

The video showcases how iSUV or Apple One could get Mac Pro-inspired front grille, illuminated Apple emblem, gleaming DRLs, laser headlight with projector, side turn signal integrated in chrome trim, automatic gesture control butterfly doors and wiperless windshield. It could also get retractable wooden stepping board, a diffuser and 22-inch magnesium chrome wheels (24-inch high performance wheels on the Sport version).

Although the renderings don't make foray into the cabin, Peisert Design shares details about how the AppleOne could have a five plus two seating arrangement while AppleOne would have four carbon sport seats.

Being an Apple product, one can easily assume some state-of-the-art features like solar panoramic sunroof and automatic gesture-controlled two-piece trunk.

Of course, and once again, these are just flights of imagination but the detailed renderings of AppleOne by Peisert Design are intricate and extremely interesting predictions about what is possible in the times to come.