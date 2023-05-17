Toyota takes steps to cut waiting period for Innova Crysta, HyCross, Fortuner

Toyota Motor plans to bring down the long waiting period for its flagship models like Fortuner SUV and the Innova Crysta MPV soon. The carmaker has announced that it will increase production output at its facility in Bidadi, near Bengaluru, in coming days. The Japanese auto giant has said that it has started a third shift at the manufacturing plant with an aim to increase output by around 30 per cent. The Karnataka facility manufactures models like Innova Crysta, Innova HyCross, Fortuner, Glanza among others.

Currently, Toyota Innova HyCross has the longest waiting period among all Toyota cars. While the petrol-only version can be expected for delivery within seven months after placing order, the hybrid version of the new generation MPV takes much longer. According to the official website of the carmaker, the waiting period for Innova HyCross hybrid can stretch up to 26 months, or more than two yers. The carmaker has already stopped taking bookings for the ZX and ZX(O) variants of the MPV.

The Innova Crysta MPV has comparatively shorter waiting period of up to six months. The Fortuner SUV has a waiting period of up to three months.

Toyota Motor said that it has initiated a third shift at its Bidadi plant from the first week of this month. The Japanese auto giant has invested more than ₹90 crore to upgrade the facility and infused fresh manpower to meet its target. "We have commenced a third shift at the plant which produces models like Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Fortuner. These products have been quite successful and there is quite a long waiting period. We are trying to minimise the impact for the customers," Sudeep S Dalvi, Senior Vice President and Chief Communication Officer at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Toyota currently has a production capacity of around one lakh units from this facility. With increased workforce and a third shift, the output is set to increase to 1.30 lakh units. The three models - Innova HyCross, Innova Crysta and Fortuner - are manufactured at the carmaker's Plant 1. The second facility is dedicated to manufacture other models like Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The two units have an annual capacity of more than three lakh units.

