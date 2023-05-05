HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Hyryder, Innova Hycross Get Costlier Again. Check New Prices After Hike

Toyota HyRyder, Innova HyCross get costlier again. Check new prices after hike

Toyota Motor has increased the prices of all its models in portfolio this month. The carmaker has implemented the second price hike within six weeks after it increased the price of its flagship SUV Urban Cruiser HyRyder in February this year. In the latest hike, the price of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder has gone up by up to 60,000 depending on variants. Toyota's new generation MPV Innova HyCross too has received its second price hike since March.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2023, 09:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota Innova HyCross (top) and Urban Cruiser HyRyder (bottom) are now more expensive as the carmaker hiked the prices in May.
Toyota Innova HyCross (top) and Urban Cruiser HyRyder (bottom) are now more expensive as the carmaker hiked the prices in May.
Toyota Innova HyCross (top) and Urban Cruiser HyRyder (bottom) are now more expensive as the carmaker hiked the prices in May.
Toyota Innova HyCross (top) and Urban Cruiser HyRyder (bottom) are now more expensive as the carmaker hiked the prices in May.

Toyota Motor had launched both the Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross last year. the HyRyder is the first compact SUV from the carmaker to hit Indian shores, while the HyCross is an improved version of the Innova Crysta offered with strong hybrid variants.

In the latest price hike, the HyRyder will cost 60,000 more for the entry-level strong hybrid variant called S e-CVT. The other two strong hybrid variants of the SUV will cost 25,000 more. In the mild hybrid version of the SUV, four of the entry-level variants have received 20,000 hike. Most other variants have seen a marginal hike of 2,000. The price of the HyRyder SUV will now start from 10.73 lakh and go up to 19.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Toyota Innova HyCross MPV has also received major price hike. The carmaker has increased the prices of the all the VX and ZX variants of the three-row car. These variants will now be expensive by 27,000. The price of the mid-trim Innova HyCross models will start from 25.03 lakh and go up to 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Glanza hatchback, Toyota's own version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, will be expensive by at least 5,000 for most of the variants. Barring the top-end V AMT variant, all other variant of the hatchback, including CNG, have received price hike. The price of Glanza now starts from 6.71 lakh and go up to 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Camry Hybrid sedan, which used to be offered at a price of 45.25 lakh (ex-showroom) has received a price hike of 46,000. The new price of the sedan now stands at 45.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 05 May 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city