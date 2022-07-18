HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Indian Auto Industry Is Talking About The ‘right To Repair’ Act. What Is It

Indian auto industry is talking about the ‘Right to Repair’ act. What is it

The right to repair act is claimed to promote sustainability in the auto sector.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2022, 13:23 PM
Expect Indian aftersales service market for the vehicles to see a drastic change.
The right to repair act has been creating quite a buzz in the Indian auto industry since last week. The ministry of consumer affairs last week proposed the act that mandates the automobile manufacturers, consumer durable, and gadget manufacturers to mandatorily offer repair services for their respective products as a consumer right. The ministry in its statement also said that farming equipment, mobile phones or tablets, consumer durables and automobiles or automobile equipment sectors had been identified for the right to repair by a committee.

The idea behind this strategy is to promote sustainability. While automakers still offer repair of their produced vehicles. The act may bring some more changes. Also, the ministry hopes this would generate employment in the sector. Also, it hopes the act would be a catalyst in the Atmanoirbhar Bharat campaign and allow third-party repairs.

According to the 'Right to Repair' act, customers must own a product thoroughly after purchase. " It reveals the idea behind this is to promote the philosophy that consumers should be able to repair and modify the product with ease and at a reasonable cost, without being captive to the whims of manufacturers for repairs.

The policy framework also proposes to empower the consumers and harmonise business between the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the third-party buyers and sellers.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2022, 13:23 PM IST
TAGS: cars
