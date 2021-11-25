In pics: New Suzuki S-Cross SUV breaks cover, is at its stylish best 7 Photos . Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 04:54 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/7Suzuki Motor Corporation has taken the covers off of the latest S-Cross SUV and initial images shared clearly shows a firm focus on having a bolder exterior styling and a more modern cabin appeal. 2/7The front of the new Suzuki S-Cross features a large, piano-black grille and headlamps each with three LED position lamps. 3/7The lamps and the bonnet are placed high to enhance the appearance as an aggressive SUV. 4/7The side view features squared wheel arch mouldings. 5/7A bigger grille also tends to enhance the road presence of the new S-Cross. 6/7The rear lamps and bumpers are placed high to create a sense of dynamism. 7/7The interior has a three-dimensional shape. The centre console houses a large, multifunctional 9-inch HD display audio system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The European-spec comes with panoramic sunroof.