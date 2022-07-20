HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mid Size Suv Officially Unveiled

In pics: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mid-size SUV officially unveiled

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will come with four driving modes, namely, Auto, Snow, Rock and Sand. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2022, 14:14 PM
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000.
1/9
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of 11,000.
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000.
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of 11,000.
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. 
2/9
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. 
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. 
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. 
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
3/9
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.
4/9
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
5/9
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. 
6/9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. 
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. 
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. 
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
7/9
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
8/9
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.
9/9
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.
First Published Date: 20 Jul 2022, 14:13 PM IST
TAGS: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mid-size SUV officially unveiled
In pics: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mid-size SUV officially unveiled
Passenger vehicles in India to see 75% Ev penetration by 2050: Study
Passenger vehicles in India to see 75% Ev penetration by 2050: Study
Honda to introduce new premium bike next month: All you need to know
Honda to introduce new premium bike next month: All you need to know
Sony to make autonomous driving sensors that need 70% less power
Sony to make autonomous driving sensors that need 70% less power
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara breaks cover, bookings open at ₹11,000
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara breaks cover, bookings open at 11,000

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city