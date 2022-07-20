In pics: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mid-size SUV officially unveiled
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will come with four driving modes, namely, Auto, Snow, Rock and Sand.
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of ₹11,000.
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps.
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others.
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.
First Published Date: 20 Jul 2022, 14:13 PM IST
