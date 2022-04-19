HT Auto
In pics: Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper is a mini home on wheels

Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper is available in multiple seating configurations.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 01:28 PM
There is a foldable touchscreen control panel from where several functions can be performed.
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper gets a shower head, charging socket.
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper comes with a pre-fitted mosquito net, which allows the tailgate to be kept open.
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper gets a foldable tent positioned on top of the roof.
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper gets a 36-litre fridge, a sink inside the cabin.
The seats can be folded to increase space inside the cabin.
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper offers a host of additional features at extra cost.
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper's cabin easily accommodates two person.
First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 01:28 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Staria Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper
