In pics: BMW XM 50e is a rich man's affordable super SUV promising 469 hp

BMW XM 50e comes as a toned down version of the BMW XM super SUV, drawing energy from the same powertrain as BMW 760e.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 13:00 PM
1/7
The BMW XM 50e comes visually similar as the standard version of the super SUV, but there are some tweaked design elements.
2/7
The BMW XM 50e gets a sculpted design that is visually appealing, but its key USP is the powertrain that churns out 469 hp of peak power.
3/7
The cabin looks very appealing with large digital displays and host of features.
4/7
The car gets a plush seating layout inside the cabin.
5/7
The car gets power from a 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine combined with an electric motor.
6/7
The car is capable sprinting 0-96 kmph in 4.1 seconds, which is not exactly slow for a SUV like XM 50e.
7/7
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 13:00 PM IST
