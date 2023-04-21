In pics: BMW XM 50e is a rich man's affordable super SUV promising 469 hp
BMW XM 50e comes as a toned down version of the BMW XM super SUV, drawing energy from the same powertrain as BMW 760e.
BMW XM 50e comes as a toned down version of the BMW XM super SUV, drawing energy from the same powertrain as BMW 760e.
The BMW XM 50e comes visually similar as the standard version of the super SUV, but there are some tweaked design elements.
The BMW XM 50e gets a sculpted design that is visually appealing, but its key USP is the powertrain that churns out 469 hp of peak power.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
DISCONTINUED
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹83.4 - 85 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
The cabin looks very appealing with large digital displays and host of features.
The car gets a plush seating layout inside the cabin.
The car gets power from a 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine combined with an electric motor.
The car is capable sprinting 0-96 kmph in 4.1 seconds, which is not exactly slow for a SUV like XM 50e.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 13:00 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW XM BMW XM 50e hybrid car luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now