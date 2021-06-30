In pics: 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI facelift debuts with new design 9 Photos . Updated: 30 Jun 2021, 03:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk The new Volkswagen Polo GTI stands out from other Polo models for its contrasting IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and red decorative strips in the radiator grille. 1/9The 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI has been unveiled. The new sporty hatch will come equipped with several design updates and improved performance. 2/9Based on the MQB platform, the new Polo GTI now sports an updated image in line with the changes introduced in the standard versions of the Volkswagen Polo. It stands out from other Polo models for its contrasting IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and red decorative strips in the radiator grille. 3/9Matrix LED IQ.LIGHT headlamps are part of the standard equipment and are accompanied by an illuminated crossbar on the radiator grille. 4/9The most striking visual change is found at the rear, with redesigned LED taillights with animated brake light and dynamic turn signals. 5/9The distinctive GTI hallmarks of the front edge remain the striking red GTI logo on the radiator grille, the honeycomb vents and the surrounding red stripe above the daytime running light trim. 6/9The new Volkswagen Polo GTI is equipped with a new 2.0 TSI four-cylinder engine that develops 207 hp of power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. It is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission that sends all the power to the front axle. This helps the new Polo GTI to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 6.5 seconds and allows a maximum speed of 240 kmph. 7/9The four-door sports car also allows semi-automated driving as an option for the first time in a Polo GTI. 8/9The interior of the new Volkswagen Polo GTI 2021 find details in black, red, gray and chrome. The pillars and headlining are in titanium black, the contrasting red stitching is present on the steering wheel, gear lever and outer surfaces of the seats. 9/9The dash is displayed in Kings Red Glossy, complemented by numerous matt chrome accents. Front and rear head airbags, ambient lighting, air conditioning, height-adjustable front seats, power windows, leather-finished handbrake and shift paddles behind the leather sports steering wheel are also included as standard equipment.