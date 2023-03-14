Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Verna, Rival To Honda City, To Be Second Sedan In India To Offer Adas

Hyundai Verna, rival to Honda City, to be second sedan in India to offer ADAS

Hyundai Motor has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna compact sedan will be armed with the Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS). The carmaker has said that the Verna 2023 will be equipped with level 2 ADAS functions using Hyundai SmartSense with around 17 features. The upcoming Verna will also come with around 65 safety features along with several segment-first features too. The new Hyundai Verna will become the second sedan in India to offer ADAS technology after the Honda City facelift launched earlier this month. Hyundai will officially launch the new Verna on March 21.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Mar 2023, 19:42 PM
Follow us on:
Hyundai Motor has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna 2023 sedan will be offered with ADAS technology.

For Hyundai Verna, the ADAS features to be included are similar to the ones Hyundai already offers in the new generation Tucson SUV. These include forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist and driver attention warning among others.

Also read: How not to use ADAS? Viral video of couple's stunt on Mahindra XUV700 shows

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Honda New City - 5th Gen
₹11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen Ec3
₹11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Among the 65 advanced safety features to be offered with the new Verna are Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) among others.

Hyundai had earlier confirmed that the Verna will be offered with a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen and a digital cluster with TFT MID. The Verna 2023 will also get first-in-segment switchable type infotainment and climate controller. The company claims that this will enhance the experience of interacting with both functionalities. Additionally, the Verna will now get ventilated as well as heated front seats, another first in segment. The other feature highlights inside the cabin of the Hyundai Verna include an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Under the hood, Hyundai Verna 2023 will be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor as well as a turbocharged unit. The car will continue to be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearboxes.

Verna, once officially launched in its latest version, will renew its battle against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the recently-updated Honda City.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2023, 19:42 PM IST
TAGS: Verna Hyundai Motor City Honda Cars ADAS
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS