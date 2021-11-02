Hyundai Ioniq gets a 10% power boost with a bigger battery pack

It's been nearly six months, South Korean auto major Hyundai launched Ioniq 5 in the international market. Now, the car brand has given Ioniq 5 a power bump with a bigger battery pack. Till date, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was available in two battery pack options - 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh.

Now, there will be a third and larger 77.4 kWh battery pack available with the all-electric car.

This new bigger battery pack gives the Hyundai Ioniq 5 at least 10 per cent power boost, claims a report by etnews. It is not sure if the bigger battery pack will replace the car's existing 72.6 kWh battery pack or coexist along with the already available two battery pack options.

The new battery pack comes packing 384 cells, as compared to 288 cells in the 58 kWh pack and 360 cells in the 72.6 kWh pack.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes as an all-electric hatchback that can work as a V2L as well. This means the car can supply power to different appliances.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a sharp design that grabs attention easily. It gets a sculpted front fascia with LED headlamps and integrated daytime running lights, sporty wheels, crafted rear profile with LED taillights.

The electric car gets an upmarket cabin with a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel. There is a single wide digital display that comes combining the instrument cluster and an infotainment system together.

The base model of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 all-electric hatchback is claimed to be capable of running at a top speed of 185 kmph and it can sprint to 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The 72.6 kWh battery pack variant is capable of running at a top speed of 185 kmph and it can accelerate to 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds.