Hyundai i20 diesel discontinued, petrol engines upgraded to BS6 Phase 2 norms

Hyundai i20 diesel discontinued, petrol engines upgraded to BS6 Phase 2 norms

One of the last of the diesel hatchbacks sold in the country has been axed as Hyundai Motor India has pulled the plug on the i20 diesel. The company has delisted the i20 diesel variants from its website while dealerships too have confirmed the development. The move though was a long coming one with low demand for diesel hatchbacks and the transition to the new BS6 Phase 2 norms set to arrive from April 1, 2023, onwards.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Mar 2023, 08:47 AM
The Hyundai i20 diesel has been discontinued while the petrol engines have been upgraded to meet the new emission regulations (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Apart from removing the diesel variants, the Hyundai i20 petrol versions get upgraded engines. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol now comply with BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. There are no changes on the power front on either engine. The 1.2 motor continues to develop 82 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, whereas the 1.0 turbo churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include the 5-speed manual and CVT on the 1.2-litre version and a 7-speed DCT on the turbo petrol. Hyundai discontinued the 1.0 IMT on the i20 earlier this year.

Also Read : Hyundai confirms next-gen i10, i20 and i30. Details here

The Hyundai i20 was one of the last diesel hatchbacks on sale. The Tata Altroz will be the only diesel hatch available from April 1 onwards

The erstwhile Hyundai i20 diesel was powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner. The motor developed 99 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The i20 diesel was known to be particularly efficient returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.2 kmpl. It’s important to note that the same engine has been upgraded for the new emission regulations and is offered on the Hyundai Venue facelift that arrived recently. With the i20 diesel discontinued, the only diesel hatchback on sale in the country is the Tata Altroz, which has been upgraded to the new emission norms.

Also Read : Hyundai hikes i20 prices by up to 21,500, removes turbo IMT variant

With the rejig, the Hyundai i20 range starts from 7.19 lakh for the entry-level 1.2 Magna trim, going up to 9.90 lakh for the top-spec 1.2 Asta (O) dual-tone. The 1.0 turbo range starts from 10.11 lakh for the Sportz DCT, going up to 11.83 lakh for the Asta (O) DCT dual-tone. The Hyundai i20 N Line range is priced between 10.16 lakh and 12.27 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2023, 08:47 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai i20 diesel Hyundai Motor India Hyundai i20 2023 Hyundai i20
