Hyundai Motor Company has released teaser images of what is its smallest electric vehicle (EV) yet in an effort to showcase its versatility when it comes to designing, styling and engineering products with battery-powered technology. Based on the '45' EV concept the company had showcased at International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt in 2019, the micro EV which is yet to get an official name sports an angular and smooth profile for a sporty appearance.

The smallest member of the Hyundai's EV family, the micro car is powered by two DC motors which pushes it to a max speed of 7 kmph. And there is just one seat in the middle of the car with Hyundai, in a rather tongue-in-cheek release, informing that designers were inspired by the world of motorsports.

Hyundai further adds that the special EV has been made of wood to adhere to the 45’s design heritage theme.

This EV does not yet have an official range but the company states that it would provide a unique mobility experience to young customers.

A look in numbers at Hyundai's smallest EV.

It is unlikely, quite obviously, that this EV will hit production lines with gusto and appears more a statement of intent from Hyundai that it is committed to the world of electric vehicles and is capable of rolling out a wide variety of products.

In August, the Korean car maker had made the significant announcement of rolling out a number of products under its Ioniq-brand. This includes Ioniq 5, a midsize crossover based on the 2019 Hyundai 45 concept by 2022, Ioniq 6 sedan, based on the Hyundai Prophecy concept unveiled earlier this year and Ioniq 7 - a large crossover, by 2024.

Hyundai Motor Group aims to sell 1 million battery-powered vehicles through Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, with a clear focus on making the most of the EV revolution around the world.