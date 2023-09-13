HT Auto
Hyundai delivers 46 Venue subcompact SUVs to Maharashtra Government

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced that the automaker has delivered 46 Venue subcompact SUVs to the Department of Health, Maharashtra government. The manufacturer delivered the Hyundai Venue SUVs at the Council Hall in Pune, in the presence of Prof (Dr) Tanajirao Sawant, Minister, Public Health Department, Maharashtra, along with the Hyundai India management.

13 Sep 2023
46 Hyundai Venue SUVs were handed over to the Department of Health, Maharashtra Government, at a ceremonial event
The Hyundai Venue is the brand’s popular subcompact SUV and was recently updated with new features including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). In fact, the Venue is the most affordable offering in the country to get ADAS at the moment. Prices for the Hyundai Venue start from 7.77 lakh, going up to 13.34 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Commenting on the handover ceremony, Umesh Narayan Chandratre, Zonal Business Head – West Zone, Hyundai Motor India, said, “HMIL is honoured to service the Government of Maharashtra’s mobility needs by delivering 46 Hyundai Venue SUVs. These vehicles will serve the Maharashtra Health Department. Hyundai Venue, offering spacious interiors and class-leading comfort, convenience, and safety features, was the preferred choice. We extend our gratitude to the Maharashtra Government for selecting the Hyundai Venue as its mobility partner.

In related news, Hyundai India recently announced its decision to acquire General Motors’ Talegaon facility in Maharashtra. The company signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) in August this year. The new facility will see a major revamp in order to produce cars with a significant capacity expansion planned taking the installed capacity from the current 130,000 units per annum.

Hyundai plans to increase its annual production from India to 10 lakh units with the new facility. Hyundai has already announced a commitment of 5,000 crore to the state over the next five years with production slated to commence in 2025. The new facility is expected to create about 4,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities once it begins operations.

13 Sep 2023
